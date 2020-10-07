YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) Announces Dividend of GBX 5

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON YOU opened at GBX 955 ($12.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.28 million and a P/E ratio of 66.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 875.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on YouGov from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

