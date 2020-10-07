Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. FMC reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

FMC stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.