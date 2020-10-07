Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $1.11 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. FMC posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of FMC by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $113.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.