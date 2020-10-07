Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. National Alliance Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $206.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

