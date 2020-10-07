Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.05. MSA Safety posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of MSA opened at $140.05 on Friday. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,191.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

