Zacks: Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Banner by 87.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

