Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.96 Million

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report $19.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.60 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $19.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $80.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $80.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.18 million, with estimates ranging from $80.07 million to $82.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

FDUS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

FDUS stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.73. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

