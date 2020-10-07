Zacks: Analysts Expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.31. STMicroelectronics posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.49.

Shares of STM opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $33.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,630,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 195,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,210.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 295,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

