Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.57). Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of $2.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of ($7.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.19) to ($6.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

CAR opened at $29.05 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 294,209 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,413,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,251,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.