Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 87.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

