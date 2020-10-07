Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 18.82%.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

FDUS stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $254.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

