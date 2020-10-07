Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of BCOV opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $415.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

