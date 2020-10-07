Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Hold

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.