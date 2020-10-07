Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $630.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.03. Forrester Research has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.99%. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at $630,360.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,103 shares in the company, valued at $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Forrester Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Forrester Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forrester Research by 52.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Forrester Research by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.