Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NYSE:FSM opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $20,342,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 484,055 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 705.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 332,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

