Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to Hold

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

