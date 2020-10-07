Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to “Hold”

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DSPG. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of DSPG opened at $13.49 on Monday. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a market cap of $317.23 million, a P/E ratio of -96.35 and a beta of 0.87.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DSP Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DSP Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DSP Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DSP Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DSP Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

