Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.63.

NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 366,733 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 456,255 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

