Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €92.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.27 ($83.85).

FRA:ZAL opened at €79.90 ($94.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €58.60. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

