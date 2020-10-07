Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $563,365.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $563,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,082.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $569,910.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $504,130.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $107.99.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $5,595,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

