Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $160.00 at SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

NYSE ZBH opened at $141.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.68. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

