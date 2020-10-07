ZPER Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $564,811.95 and $10.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Liquid and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00074095 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000891 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000304 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021157 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007813 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Allbit, Coinsuper, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.