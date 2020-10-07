Zscaler’s (ZS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $2,826,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,346.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,279 shares of company stock worth $34,944,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 629,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after purchasing an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

