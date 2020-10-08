$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.17. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Passage Bio.

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $716.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

GFL stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Passage Bio Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

