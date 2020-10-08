-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vasta Platform.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vasta Platform has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

VSTA stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

