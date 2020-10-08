10,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $10,773,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plug Power by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 124.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

PLUG stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,344.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $2,158,324.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,973.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,119,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,345. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

