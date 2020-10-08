1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.78 ($32.69).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €19.62 ($23.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.22 and a 200-day moving average of €21.76. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of €32.88 ($38.68). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

