15,000 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Acquired by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amarin by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amarin by 41.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,116,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,092 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,186,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,403,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 531,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 2.80. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

