185,199 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,468,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Eastman Chemical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.37.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

