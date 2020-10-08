1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRCE. ValuEngine lowered 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get 1st Source alerts:

SRCE opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 126.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 114,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.