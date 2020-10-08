2,000 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after acquiring an additional 726,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,251,000 after acquiring an additional 457,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,142 shares of company stock worth $4,422,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $265.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $167.60 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

