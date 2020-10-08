3,000 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,258,000 after buying an additional 1,113,849 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $386.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.10 and its 200-day moving average is $323.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

