32,600 Shares in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Bought by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $222,073,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $115,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,838,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Federated Hermes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $360.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

