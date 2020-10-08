32,778 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000. NIKE makes up about 1.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.7% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 30,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in NIKE by 12.9% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 252,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $130.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,962 shares of company stock worth $93,184,312 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.