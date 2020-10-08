3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 7.6%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 5,555,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,423,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $770.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

