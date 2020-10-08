4,032 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in The Boeing by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

Shares of BA opened at $164.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.82. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

