4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 4Licensing from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised 4Licensing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 4Licensing from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

OTCMKTS FOUR opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.59. 4Licensing has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

About 4Licensing

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

