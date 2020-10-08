778 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $156.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.