888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $254.00, but opened at $243.00. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $257.50, with a volume of 589,684 shares.

Specifically, insider Aviad Kobrine sold 1,834,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £4,549,041.68 ($5,944,128.68).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on 888 Holdings plc (888.L) from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 888 Holdings plc (888.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.50 ($2.80).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 202.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.79. The stock has a market cap of $973.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. 888 Holdings plc (888.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

