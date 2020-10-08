AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.90

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 4309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

