Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 417,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

