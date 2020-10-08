Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.