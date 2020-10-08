Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Up 5.2%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. 3,771,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 3,054,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 170.83%. Analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

