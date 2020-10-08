adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €270.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €256.88 ($302.21).

ADS opened at €277.10 ($326.00) on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €269.26 and its 200-day moving average is €237.56.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

