Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $190.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $183.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $46,706,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.