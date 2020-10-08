Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEIS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.13.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

