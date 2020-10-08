Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.86. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 521 shares traded.

ADVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

The company has a market cap of $886.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

