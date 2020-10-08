Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AERI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.07.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $552.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

