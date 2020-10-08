Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Shares Down 5.4%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ARPO)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.41. 1,047,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,526,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

