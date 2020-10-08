AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $72.25 Average PT from Analysts

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Melius raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In related news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in AGCO by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after buying an additional 497,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

